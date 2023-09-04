Hot Labor Day
Conditions will feel like summer with temperatures nearing 90 in the Tri-Cities, 80’s in the mountains along with a mostly sunny sky.
Hot Week Ahead
The heat and humidity will stick around for much of the week with high temperatures in the low 90’s through Wednesday.
Milder Weekend
Given a shift in the overall weather pattern, expect some milder changes for this coming weekend along with a chance for some scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.
