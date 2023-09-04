Hot Labor Day

Conditions will feel like summer with temperatures nearing 90 in the Tri-Cities, 80’s in the mountains along with a mostly sunny sky.

Labor Day Forecast

Hot Week Ahead

The heat and humidity will stick around for much of the week with high temperatures in the low 90’s through Wednesday.

Forecast Highs

Milder Weekend

Given a shift in the overall weather pattern, expect some milder changes for this coming weekend along with a chance for some scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

