Storm Team 11: Hot Fourth of July weekend

Storm Team 11

Saturday, July 4th, 2020

Happy Fourth of July!



Today

It will be a hot one today with a high near 91 degrees. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds today. There is a slight chance at some of us getting cooled off by a stray shower or storm, mainly in the mountains.



This evening/tonight

If you are viewing any fireworks this evening good news is weather is cooperating! Most of us will be dry, a few passing clouds possible. Temperatures will be around 80 as the sun sets.



Tomorrow

Rain chances increase to a 50% chance tomorrow. Typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, expect sunshine with passing clouds. It will be another hot day with temperatures in the upper 80s.



Next week

The trend of mild nights, hot afternoons, and afternoon scattered showers and storms continues!



Have a great Independence Day weekend!