Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with spotty afternoon storms

Saturday

Summer weather conditions have returned to our region with higher humidity levels along with summer warmth.

A storm complex will be moving through the Ohio Valley today with the potential for strong to severe storms primarily from Lexington to Charleston. A few spotty storms will be possible mid to late this afternoon in SW VA.

Temperatures will be approaching the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Sunday

Tropical moisture will be drifting towards our region Sunday from the remnants of Claudette. Heaviest rain looks to fall from northern Georgia into the Carolinas, with overall little impact in the Tri-Cities. Best area for rain Sunday afternoon and evening will be in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Rain and Storms Expected Early Next Week

A frontal system will be approaching the region late Monday into Tuesday providing us with a good chance for rain and storms.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP