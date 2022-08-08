Forecast

Hot and Humid, P.M. Storms

Weather conditions remain very summer-like today with lots of sunshine leading to another hot and humid day. A few scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon with the highest chances in the mountains. Temperatures will be back to near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low 80’s in the mountains.

Monday Forecast

Wet mid-week

Another system approaches the region mid-week giving us a good chance for widespread showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday.

Wet Weather Forecast

Drier and cooler change this weekend

Weather changes this weekend will be welcomed with open arms as cooler and less humid weather is coming. Saturday sunshine will be amazing along with temperatures near 80 in the Tri-Cities, with overnight lows in the 50’s.

7 Day High Temperatures

