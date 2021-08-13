Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with some scattered storms this afternoon

P.M. Scattered Storms

Enjoy the pleasant start this morning with plenty of morning sunshine allowing for a quick warm-up into the 80’s by midday. Highs will be back to near 90 in the Tri-Cities, with low 80’s in the higher elevations. Developing showers and storms will also become scattered through the afternoon with additional showers and storms lingering into this evening. The mountains will once again be a prime location for storms along with parts of SW VA, but given the nature of summer storms, anywhere in our region has a chance for seeing some rain.

Rising Weekend Rain and Storm Threat

An approaching cool front will enhance our rain threat this weekend. This does not mean it will rain all weekend long, but it does mean showers and storms are expected to become more noticeable. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday into Saturday afternoon, while rain and storms become even more likely Sunday.

Potential Tropical Moisture and Heavy Rains

T.D. Fred continues to remain a very weak tropical system spinning near Cuba, while the forecast calls for Fred to strengthen into a Tropical Storm and head along the west coast of Florida this weekend. After making landfall somewhere in the panhandle of Florida, the remnants will drift into our region sometime early next week. This will certainly increase our chance for heavy downpours, and is something we are watching closely for any potential flooding rains.

