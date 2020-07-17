Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, July 17, 2020

In the days ahead, we’ll have a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in spots.

Partly cloudy skies on this Friday. The high near 90 degrees with a 50 percent rain chance throughout the day. Kentucky and southwest Virginia may be a little better focal point for the showers and thunderstorms most of the day.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a few early evening storms. The low near 70 degrees.

Hot and humid going into the weekend with scattered mainly afternoon and evening storms Saturday. As with any storm in the summer, some will be locally heavy. The high at 92 degrees.

Staying hot Sunday more summertime showers and storms around.