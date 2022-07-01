P.M. Storms

Welcome to July!!! It’s safe to say the July summer sizzle will be felt today as highs will be back to near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities, 70s to low 80s in the higher elevations.

Friday Forecast

Scattered storms will initiate over the mountains and drift in and around the Tri-Cities during the afternoon and evening. Given the coverage, expect about a 40% to 50% chance for showers and storms as most of them will be very sporadic.

Rising Rain Chances

Unsettled Weather this Weekend

Chances of scattered showers and storms rise Saturday with more of a widespread chance for rain. With chances around 60% to 70%, expect a better coverage of rain around the region during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday looks about the same with a 70% chance for rain and storms during the day.

July 4th Monday, chances for scattered showers and storms decrease with about a 40% chance. Temperatures will also be closer to 90 given less coverage of rain and more sunshine.

Seven-day Forecast

