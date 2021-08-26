Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms

Scattered Afternoon Storms

From mild and sunny this morning to a hot and humid afternoon, conditions will be very similar to yesterday. Developing storms are expected over the mountains mid-afternoon, while a weak easterly wind will carry these storms in and around the Tri-Cities. These slow-moving storms will likely produce heavy rain with localized flooding possible.

Summer Sizzle Continues through the Weekend

High pressure will be the dominant weather maker the next several days which means more 90-degree days ahead. Record heat is possible this weekend as high temperatures approach the low to mid 90’s.

Tropical Downpours next week

A tropical system is expected to approach the Gulf Coast late this weekend. Given the current model projections, the remnant moisture will drift into our region Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered heavy downpours. Obviously, there remains much uncertainty with exact timing and intensity this far out, so stay tuned for further details in the coming days.

