Hot and humid, Isolated Storms

Areas of fog will be developing through sunrise limiting visibility around the region. Fog will clear out with a mostly sunny and hot day ahead. Temperatures will be soaring into the low 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s.

Wednesday Forecast

Isolated storms will also be developing late in the afternoon and last through sunset. Storms will initiate over the Blue Ridge Mountains, then drift in and around the Tri-Cities this evening. Watch out for heavy downpours and lightning.

Widespread storms Thursday

Scattered storms are back Thursday with heavy downpours likely. Given the saturated soil and elevated rivers and streams, flood potential will exist with any slow-moving storms. Flood risk continues into Friday with widespread rain and storms.

Thursday Forecast

Watching flood risk

A daily dose of scattered to widespread showers and storms through the weekend will elevate the flood risk. A frontal boundary will help to enhance the threat of heavy rain and flooding into early next week. Flooding will remain a concern from late this week through early to mid-next week.

Flood Risk Thursday

Flood Risk Friday

7 Day Forecast

