Isolated P.M. Storms

Expect another hot and humid day with isolated showers and storms developing later this afternoon with the best location over the mountains. Highs will range from near 90 in the Tri-Cities to the upper 70s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Scattered storms

Rain chances continue to rise into Friday with scattered showers and storms becoming more widespread during the day. Some heavy downpours are possible during the afternoon and evening.

Rising Rain Chances

Unsettled Weather this Weekend

Scattered showers and storms are expected through the holiday weekend. Widespread showers and storms will be developing during the day, potentially lasting into the evening hours.

July 4th Monday, there may be less rain and a little more heat but overall expect a seasonable summer pattern with hot and humid conditions along with some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon.

4th of July Weekend

Seven-day Forecast

