Evening storm risk

Get ready for another hot day with highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s for the Tri-Cities, 80s in the mountains.

Tuesday Forecast

Storms will be possible later this evening into tonight although exact timing is still uncertain given the erratic nature of any storm complex. Any storms that do make into our region could be strong to severe.

Wednesday storm risk

Widespread Storm Risk Wednesday

Another storm complex will be moving into the region Wednesday with strong to severe storms possible. Exact timing is uncertain which means storms will be possible anytime tomorrow.

Severe Risk Today

Severe Risk Wednesday

Daily Dose of Storms

Rain and storms will be scattered Thursday and Friday with a good chance of seeing widespread rain each day. The risk for strong to severe storms will continue. A cold front will enhance our rain and storm risk Saturday.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Rain and storms are looking likely Saturday, while conditions dry out Sunday with just some lingering showers Sunday afternoon.

Seven-day Forecast

