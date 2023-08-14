Storm Risk Today

Weather conditions remain quiet this morning with seasonal 60’s to low 70’s. A weakening storm complex will give us a chance for some scattered showers and storms early to mid-afternoon, while a severe risk will come later in the evening.

Evening Storm Risk

Our best chance for storms will arrive from around 8pm to midnight. Given the warm and unstable environment, there is a slight risk for severe storms with damaging winds the main threat.

Rain Chances

Drier Change

Once a cold front arrives Tuesday morning, conditions dry out nicely along with lower humidity. With abundant sunshine, temperatures will be seasonal in the mid 80’s.

Lower humidity in the coming days

Nice stretch of weather

Expect a rain-free rest of the week and even into the weekend as a strong high-pressure system will allow plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be mild through mid-week with low to mid 80’s for highs and lows in the 50’s to low 60’s.

Weekend Outlook

Sunny and hot conditions are expected for the weekend with upper 80’s for highs.

7 Day Forecast

