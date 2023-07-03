Few Scattered T-Storms

July heat is in full force today with morning temperatures mainly in the 70’s along with a some spotty showers. Expect another hot and humid day with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will range from the low 80’s in the mountains to the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

July 4th

Summer heat and humidity continues with mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon, but no organized storms.

July 4th Temperatures

Rest of the Week

Seasonable conditions continue the rest of the week with mainly isolated to scattered showers and storms each day along with seasonal upper 80’s and lows in the 60’s.

High Temperatures

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP

Storm Team 11 Weather App