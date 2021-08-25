Storm Team 11: Hot and humid with a few scattered storms late this afternoon

Few Late Afternoon Storms

Enjoy another mild morning with plenty of sunshine, allowing for a quick warm-up into the mid to upper 80’s by midday, low to mid 90’s this afternoon. With added moisture in the atmosphere, we can expect a few scattered storms late this afternoon into this evening. Any storms that do develop will be slow movers, producing brief heavy rain.

Scattered Storms Thursday

With an incoming disturbance and extra moisture, our chance for rain and storms increases Thursday. Scattered showers and storms will be around Thursday afternoon and evening with heavy downpours likely in some areas.

Summer Sizzle Continues this Weekend

High pressure intensifies over our region this weekend allowing for the extra summer heat to continue. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90’s, getting close to record highs both Saturday and Sunday.

