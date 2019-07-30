Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Scattered Afternoon Storms

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

An approaching cool front means a better chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain will be very scattered in nature today, with a very seasonable summer day in the upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

Weekday Outlook

A cool front stalls out over our region, which essentially means a better chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms in the coming days. Be sure to practice safety during the summer season, and be prepared to seek shelter if you hear thunder and see lightning.

