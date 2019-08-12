Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Mountain Storm Threat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Expect more noticeable change today with higher humidity that will fuel some spotty storms over the Blue Ridge Mountains mainly in western N.C. High temperatures will stay hot in the low 90’s Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains, while heat index values will be in the mid 90’s.

Severe Potential

Storm threat returns tomorrow. Added heat and humidity could fuel storm potential Tuesday as an incoming cold front will become the focal point for showers and storms. Main threat for storms will generally hold off until the evening hours. There is a slight risk for strong to severe storms, so timing and intensity of the next system is something that will be monitored closely. A late evening arrival versus a mid afternoon arrival will lessen the severe threat, but regardless of timing, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable which is a very important ingredient in severe storm development.

Weekday Outlook

Dry air settles back into the region Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the week and much of the weekend look very nice with sunshine and near seasonable temperatures.

