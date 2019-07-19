Storm Team 11: Hot and Humid, Isolated Storm Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

A cloudy and warm morning will transition to a sunny and hot afternoon with highs near 90 in the Tri-Cities, low 80’s in the mountains, while heat index values will be in the low to mid 90’s for the lower elevations. The heat in Kentucky will be more extreme, with heat index values near 100 today. With drier air in place, expect only an isolated shower or storm threat.

Weekend Outlook

A heat wave builds across the region this weekend. Although our Appalachian elevations will limit the extent of the heat, conditions will certainly become increasingly uncomfortable, especially Saturday with temperatures in the low 90’s and heat index values approaching the upper 90’s. For our westerly neighbors in Kentucky, a heat advisory is in effect with heat index values ranging from 100 to 105

A great way to track those summer showers and storms and more importantly stay weather aware is by downloading our WJHL Radar App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf