Hot
The heat is on today as temperatures rise quickly this morning and through this afternoon. Tri-Cities will feel temperatures close to 90, with mountain temperatures in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.
Given the air quality, expect a hazy day as well with poor air quality just to our north.
Storm Risk
Today
A storm cluster will evolve later today over the mid-west and move into our region this evening. A greater severe risk will be in central Kentucky and middle TN. There could be some showers and storms late evening into the overnight in the Tri-Cities.
Friday
Another storm cluster is likely to evolve over the Ohio Valley and move southeast into or near the Tri-Cities. The timing and exact location are still uncertain at this point, but dependent on timing, there is a slight risk of severe storms.
Saturday
Watching potential for yet another storm cluster or two during the day Saturday. A slight risk for strong to severe storms continues.
Weekend Outlook
Given the storm potential, it will be important to stay storm aware over the holiday weekend. Despite the high chance of rain and storms, it will not be a washout this weekend with plenty of dry time to enjoy.
July 4th
The chance of rain and storms lessens early next week with only a few scattered showers and storms possible.
