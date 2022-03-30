High Winds, Very Warm

Gusty winds are expected Wednesday as strong south winds intensify. Wind gusts could be 40 mph to 50 mph in the Tri-Cities.

These winds will be especially strong on the Tennessee side of the Blue Ridge Mountains Wednesday. HIGH WIND WARNINGS have been expanded into the Southwest Virginia Blue Ridge Mountains as well.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Tri-Cities with 20 to 30 mph winds, gusts over 40 mph to 50 mph.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Blue Mountains from Northeast Tennessee into Southwest Virginia for 30 to 50 mph winds, gusts 60 mph to 80 mph.

Rain Likely, Low Storm Risk

A line of storms will be approaching our region tonight. Severe weather is likely in middle and western Tennessee and across the deep south.

Storms are expected to weaken thanks to less favorable conditions, which means our severe risk is very low.

Cooler Friday

Cooler air settles in Friday with some lingering showers early Friday morning. Temperatures will be back in the upper-50s in the Tri-Cities and mid to upper-40s in the mountains.

Nice Weekend

Weather conditions will look and feel like early April with highs in the low to mid-60s. Expect only a slight chance of spotty showers on Saturday.

