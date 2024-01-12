High Winds to impact the region

HIGH WIND WARNINGS have been expanded to include parts of the Tri-Cities, essentially for areas east of I-81. Wind gusts could be over 70mph. Higher wind gusts up to 90mph are possible for the mountains and foothills of NE Tennessee.

TIMING: Peak wind comes between lunchtime and dinnertime

LOCATION: NE TN counties mainly east of I-81

IMPACTS: Power outages this afternoon and evening

The rest of the region could see wind gusts up to 50 mph with a wind advisory in effect.

Widespread rain

A squall line will be approaching our region late this afternoon. Although our severe risk is very low, this line has the potential to tap into strong winds and bring them to the surface. This line will enhance the already high wind threat this afternoon and evening.

Blustery and cold weekend ahead

Cold air is back Saturday, and with windy conditions, expect a blustery and cold Saturday with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s. Highs on Sunday stay in the 30s.

Watching potential snow accumulations

Another system will impact our region on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Given the colder change, snow accumulations will be possible, although there remains uncertainty surrounding exact snow totals. It is possible that the Tri-Cities could see a few inches of accumulation with higher totals north and west of the Tri-Cities. Given the uncertainty, stay tuned for more details.

Arctic cold to impact our region

Arctic air will arrive early next week with a stretch of below-freezing conditions expected for several days. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday, while low temperatures dip into the single digits Tuesday night. Temperatures could stay below freezing into Thursday afternoon.

