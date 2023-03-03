High Wind Threat

A very strong low-pressure system will be developing across the region today leading to a HIGH WIND threat from midday to midnight. Winds will range from 30mph to 50mph this afternoon with gusts of 60mph to 80mph. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from 10am Today through 6am Saturday morning.

Severe Storms

Severe Storm Threat Today

In addition to high winds, a severe storm threat increases today as a line of intense storms develops to our west this morning and will likely impact our region this afternoon. Main threat time will be around 3pm to 7pm today. Damaging winds are very possible along with an isolated tornado risk.

High Wind Warning

Quiet Weekend

Weather conditions quiet down over the weekend with more seasonable conditions with highs in the low to mid 50’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

