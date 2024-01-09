High wind event

A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains along the TN/NC border through 7 p.m. Tuesday. This will be downgraded to a wind advisory tonight into Wednesday.

So far, wind gusts have exceeded 70 mph from Camp Creek to Cove Mountain. The potential will remain for wind gusts to exceed 70 mph to 80 mph through this morning. Downed trees and power outages are expected.

Heavy rain Tuesday

Widespread rain will continue to influence our region this morning into the afternoon. Downsloping will limit rainfall totals and prevent any significant flood risk for the Tri-Cities, while heavy rain will still influence North Carolina with a flood risk south of the Tri-Cities.

Return to winter weather Wednesday

Cold air builds back early Wednesday allowing for snow showers with some higher elevation accumulations. Tri-Cities could see some snow showers but little to no accumulations.

Another strong system Friday

Another strong system will bring back the high wind threat along with widespread rain. A change to snow is expected with a very windy, cold start to the weekend.

