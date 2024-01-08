Nice Day

Enjoy a quiet day with a mostly sunny sky and temperatures in the low 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s in the mountains.

High wind event

Strong winds will develop this evening into tonight ahead of an intense low-pressure system.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Blue Ridge Mountains along the TN/NC border from this evening through Tuesday evening with the potential for wind gusts up to 80 mph to 85 mph.

Downed trees and power outages are expected as winds really intensify early Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain Tuesday

Rain will spread into the region overnight tonight into Tuesday morning with widespread rain for much of Tuesday. Flooding potential will be limited due to the significant downsloping, but heavy rain is still expected at times Tuesday afternoon and evening.

More rain and wind Friday

Another system is expected in the region on Friday with widespread rain and windy conditions. A transition from rain to snow comes on Saturday.