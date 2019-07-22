Storm Team 11: Heavy Rain Likely, Watching Flood Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Monday

Scattered downpours have been widespread early this morning, with additional heavy downpours redeveloping this morning and likely to impact parts of the Tri-Cities. The heavy rain threat returns this afternoon and evening with the potential for too much rain in a short period of time. Flooding will be possible today/tonight, with the greatest threat during the evening and overnight hours. Additional heavy rain will develop overnight into early Tuesday morning. With the high rain threat, temperatures will be much cooler in the mid upper 70’s.

Flood Threat

FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect today and tonight for a flood threat due to the heavy rain potential. Most areas will see around 1 to 2 inches in the next 24 hours.

Weekday Outlook

Heavy rain will be around through Tuesday morning, followed by drier weather moving in. Tuesday night into the weekend will be incredibly nice with sunny and mild days with clear and cool nights.

