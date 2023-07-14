Flood Risk Ends this morning

Given the estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain in about three hours, many roads remain impassible in south Washington County. From Jonesborough to Johnson City, emergency managers are telling residents to STAY OFF the roads in these areas until the water recedes.

Video from Old State Route 34

The rest of today will be hot and humid with isolated storms.

Latest Forecast

Weekend Outlook

Another round of rain and storms is looking likely on Saturday afternoon with mid to upper 80’s. Isolated storms possible Sunday with upper 80’s.



Next Week

Plenty of heat and humidity with highs near 90. Isolated storms are possible each afternoon. A better chance of rain is expected mid to late next week.

7 Day Forecast

