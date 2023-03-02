Scattered showers

Steady rain ends while additional scattered showers will be around on and off midday through mid-afternoon as well as into this evening. Temperatures remain mild with highs near 70.

Thursday Forecast

Severe Storm Risk

A line of strong to severe storms is expected Friday mid-afternoon into the evening. The main risk will be strong damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is also possible given the dynamics of the system. Severe risk will end early evening.

Severe Storm Risk Friday

High winds

In addition to the severe risk, a strong low-pressure system will generate tremendous wind across the region. These non-storm related winds will range from 20 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph during the day on Friday.

High Wind Watch

Quiet Weekend

Weather conditions quiet down over the weekend with more seasonable conditions with highs in the low to mid 50’s Saturday, mid to upper 50’s Sunday.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

