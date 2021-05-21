Storm Team 11: Heat continues today, and through the weekend

HEAT CONTINUES

The above average temperatures will be around at least for the next week. We heat up into the mid-to-upper 80s today and through the weekend. Nights will be cool in the 50s and eventually 60s next week.



MOISTURE RETURNS

Moisture returns Sunday. That will kick off just a couple showers or storms. Not everyone will see rain, most will see mostly sunny skies. Some scattered showers and storms will be around every day next week as well along with mostly sunny skies. You will notice humidity beginning to increase Sunday as well.