Storm Team 11: Heat continues, Air Quality alert in effect for some

HEAT CONTINUES
Mostly sunny skies will be around today with a high near 88 degrees.
RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE
We have the potential of breaking some record high temperatures in the Tri-Cities early this upcoming work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and even some 90s.
MOISTURE SLOWLY INCREASING
Minimal rain chances will be around early in the week. Some afternoon showers and storms may develop. But most will see mostly sunny skies. Better rain chances arrive Thursday and Friday as a system moves in.
AIR QUALITY ALERT
There is an Air Quality Alert for some counties around the Tri-Cities. This is due to higher concentrations of ozone that may approach unhealthy standards. Those with respiratory issues should limit being outdoors too long. The general public will be mainly unaffected.