Hot and Humid, isolated storms

Humidity will be on the rise today contributing to the higher heat index in the upper 90’s in the Tri-Cities. Actual temperatures are expected to be in the low 90’s, 80’s in the mountains.

Forecast

A storm complex continues to build southward through the Ohio Valley. Although this complex will weaken with time today, the outflow from this could lead to some isolated storms nearby this afternoon and evening.

Hourly Rain Chances

Very Hot and Humid Friday

The hottest day of the week will likely come Friday. The combination of temperatures and humidity, heat index values will approach 100 degrees. Evening storms will be possible but will remain very scattered.

Heat Index Values

Weekend Outlook

Hot and humid conditions continue into the weekend with heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

Cooler conditions will begin to influence our region thanks to a cool front. Scattered showers and storms will remain through Sunday.

Next Week

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected early next week as this cool front stalls out over the region.

7 Day Forecast

