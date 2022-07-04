Isolated P.M. Storms

Happy 4th of July!!!! Weather conditions will be foggy this morning, hot and humid this afternoon with mainly isolated storms late this afternoon.

Temperatures will be sizzlin with highs near 90 in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s to low 80’s in the mountains.

July 4th Forecast

Widespread Storm Risk Wednesday

A more organized chance for storms is expected Wednesday along with the possibility of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Forecast

A daily dose of scattered storms is expected Thursday and Friday.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

Rain and storms are looking likely Saturday with a soggy set-up. Conditions dry out Sunday with just some lingering showers Sunday afternoon.

7 Day Forecast

