Afternoon Sunshine

Clouds will gradually clear today with some afternoon sunshine. Highs will range from nearly 40 in the Tri-Cities to the low 30s in the mountains.

Messy start to the weekend

Another system will develop and move through the region starting early Saturday morning. Precipitation will likely start out as a wintry mix then quickly transition to all rain. Much of Saturday is looking wet with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Some roadways could be slick early Saturday given the wintry mix but will improve quickly with warmer conditions. The N.C. side of the Blue Ridge Mountains can expect a few inches of accumulation.

Snow showers Sunday

Colder air builds back into the region on Sunday which will mean a mix of rain and snow showers in the Tri-Cities, with mainly snow in the mountains.

Strong system next week

A strong storm system will evolve next week which will bring widespread rain and windy conditions to our region Tuesday into Wednesday. Given the warm conditions, precipitation will be all rain.

Colder air moves back into the region Wednesday with windy and cold conditions along with scattered snow showers.

