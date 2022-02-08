Storm Team 11: Gorgeous afternoon ahead for the Tri-Cities – More sunshine and warmer for our Wednesday

Good Tuesday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light south wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain before 3 am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

