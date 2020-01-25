Storm Team 11: Gloomy Saturday, just a few rain and snow showers

Storm Team 11



Saturday January 25, 2020



Good afternoon!



A mostly cloudy and cold weekend is ahead.

Today there is a slight chance at a few rain showers and snow showers mainly in the mountains. Not everyone will see the rain or snow today. Highs this afternoon will be near 43 degrees. Winds will be around 10 mph from the west. Overnight we will dip near 30 degrees.

On Sunday we remain mostly cloudy as highs near 46 degrees. There is a slightly better chance of rain and snow showers later Sunday evening. Winds remain from the west near 10 mph. Lows will near the low to mid 30s.



Monday there is a 60% chance of rain as the next system moves in. High temperatures will be near 45 degrees.



Temperatures will remain consistent next week with highs in the 40s and overnight lows will be in the low 30s and upper 20s.



Have a great weekend!