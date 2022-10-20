Warming Up
It’s a frosty morning thanks to the colder 20s this morning, so dress warmly for the 20s. A mostly sunny day along with a warmer southwest wind will promote a warming trend.
Highs will range from the mid to upper 40s in the mountains to the upper 50s in the Tri-Cities.
Warmer Weekend
Perfect timing for sunny and warmer conditions for the weekend as temperatures will near 70 Saturday, low 70s Sunday. The warm-up continues early next week with mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.
Next Rainmaker
Another system will move into our region late Tuesday into Wednesday increasing the chance for rain.
Fall Color Update
While peak color has passed for much of the mountains, enjoy the beautiful color this week in the Tri-Cities. Freezing temperatures for the next few nights will limit the length of peak color in our region.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP