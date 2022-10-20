Warming Up

It’s a frosty morning thanks to the colder 20s this morning, so dress warmly for the 20s. A mostly sunny day along with a warmer southwest wind will promote a warming trend.

Thursday Forecast

Highs will range from the mid to upper 40s in the mountains to the upper 50s in the Tri-Cities.

Highs Today

Warmer Weekend

Perfect timing for sunny and warmer conditions for the weekend as temperatures will near 70 Saturday, low 70s Sunday. The warm-up continues early next week with mid-70s Monday and Tuesday.

Weekend Outlook

Next Rainmaker

Another system will move into our region late Tuesday into Wednesday increasing the chance for rain.

7 Day Forecast

Fall Color Update

While peak color has passed for much of the mountains, enjoy the beautiful color this week in the Tri-Cities. Freezing temperatures for the next few nights will limit the length of peak color in our region.

