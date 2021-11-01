Storm Team 11: From cloudy to clear, enjoy a sunny and seasonable afternoon ahead

Nice Monday

After a cloudy start, conditions will clear with a bright and beautiful Monday afternoon with highs in the low 60’s, mid 50’s in the mountains.

Chilly Change

Cooler conditions will be settling in Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Chilly and Wet

A rainmaker moves in Thursday with a wet and chilly Thursday. Air temperatures will be near freezing in the mountains giving the possibility of a wintry mix in the mountains. Certainly, a December-like chill is expected later this week.

Fall Color Change

Past peak in the higher elevations while Tri-Cities can expect some colorful conditions this week. Enjoy because the color will quickly fade away. More details are here