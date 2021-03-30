Storm Team 11: From a warm afternoon to a wet day tomorrow

Amazing Today

Weather conditions are incredibly nice today. The afternoon sunshine and warmth will make today the nicest day of the work week. High temperatures will range from the low 60’s in the mountains, to the low to mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities.

Flood Threat Wednesday

Rain threat returns Wednesday morning with widespread rain likely. Given our recent heavy rain, any additional heavy rain will quickly increase the flood threat for our region. Possible rainfall amounts of 1” to 2” has prompted a flash flood watch for the region starting Wednesday.

Snow and Winter Cold Thursday

A surge of cold air quickly arrives Wednesday night, which means moisture that remains will quickly change to snow in the higher elevations, with less than 1 inch is possible along the Kentucky/VA border, and 1 to 2 inches will be possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains in East TN and W. NC.

Easter Weekend

Weather is looking good for the weekend, with abundant sunshine Friday through Sunday. Temperatures are expected to warm through the weekend with near 70 by Sunday.