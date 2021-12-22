Storm Team 11: Frigid temperatures overnight – Warming up for Christmas

Happy Wednesday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve night: A chance of a few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Christmas Day: A few showers are possible early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A stray shower is possible early. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: A few showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 57. Rain chance 30%.

Monday night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Rain chance 40%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!