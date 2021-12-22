Storm Team 11: Frigid temperatures overnight – Warming up for Christmas

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Wednesday! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy early, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 23. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Christmas Eve night: A chance of a few showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Christmas Day: A few showers are possible early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 30%.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday: A stray shower is possible early. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Rain chance 20%.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday: A few showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 57. Rain chance 30%.

Monday night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Rain chance 40%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Rain chance 40%.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss