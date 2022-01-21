Storm Team 11: Freezing temperatures expected Friday afternoon & overnight

Good morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast fro Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible through the afternoon, a high near 32 is expected. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Snow chance 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 15. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A few scattered snow showers are possible late, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Snow chance 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers before 10 am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Precipitation chance 60%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Precipitation chance 30%.

Wednesday: A few flurries and snow showers are possible early, otherwise partly sunny, with a high near 36. Snow chance 20%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Stay warm and enjoy the rest of your afternoon!

