Storm Team 11 Forecast: Widely scattered storms mainly in east Tennessee through Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



A stationary front is situated over the Morristown area, which has kept the focus of the storms mainly in our southern areas today. Skies will be on the cloudier side tonight and a few showers and storms could get closer to the Tri-Cities area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68

The front is expected to lift a littler farther north Sunday, but east Tennessee has the best chance of thundershowers. There is a 30 percent chance of rain with cloudy skies mixed with breaks of sunshine. High: 87

Partly cloudy Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower or storms. Low: 67

More clouds than sun on the way Monday with summery pop-up storms possible in the entire area. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 86

Rain chances are on track to go up Wednesday, Thursday, and maybe Friday as the remnants of Barry and another weather system moves close to our area. This could lead to occasional heavy downpours and fairly cloud skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.