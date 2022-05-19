Forecast

Morning showers and storms

After strong to severe storms early on, storms will continue to fizzle this morning while temperatures remain warm. Storm development is questionable this afternoon with a few storms possible. Any storms that do develop have the potential to be strong or severe.

Thursday Forecast Next 12 hours

Severe Outlook Today

Temperatures will be warm with mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Highs today

Record Heat Friday

Get ready for some summer sizzle as record heat is looking very likely with highs in the low to mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekend Outlook

Scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain and storms look more widespread Sunday into Sunday afternoon.

Future forecast Saturday

Future Forecast Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will likely remain into next week with a good chance for rain each day.

Seven-Day Forecast

