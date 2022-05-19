Forecast
Morning showers and storms
After strong to severe storms early on, storms will continue to fizzle this morning while temperatures remain warm. Storm development is questionable this afternoon with a few storms possible. Any storms that do develop have the potential to be strong or severe.
Temperatures will be warm with mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.
Record Heat Friday
Get ready for some summer sizzle as record heat is looking very likely with highs in the low to mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities.
Weekend Outlook
Scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon and evening. Rain and storms look more widespread Sunday into Sunday afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms will likely remain into next week with a good chance for rain each day.
