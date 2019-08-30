Storm Team 11 Forecast: Very warm and dry for the holiday weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good evening!
Clear skies on tap for tonight with comfortably cool temperatures. Low: 59
For Labor Day weekend, it looks dry and toasty. It’ll be mostly sunny Saturday. High: 87
A few clouds around Saturday night. Mild. Low: 60
Partly cloudy Sunday and Monday with highs both days in the mid to upper 80s.
We could have a couple neighborhoods approach 90 degrees for the next several days.
Rain chances stay out of the forecast through the middle part of next week. Dorian could impact the Carolina coast late next week, especially when it comes to heavy rainfall and dangerous surf. For now, it looks like most of the rain will stay to the east of the Tri-Cities area.
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend!
