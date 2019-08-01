Storm Team 11 Forecast: Typical first day of August on tap

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good morning!



Look out for areas of fog first thing on this Thursday followed by a mix of sun and clouds on this first day of August. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Activity is expected to start in the mountains first before expanding elsewhere. High: 87

Storms could linger well into the evening hours in spots tonight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65

More clouds than sun Friday as we dodge more showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day. Rain chances are at 60%. High: 84

We keep scattered thunderstorms around this weekend as well with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

