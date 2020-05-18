Storm Team 11 Forecast: Tornado Watch for eastern Kentucky until 9 P.M. – Showers and storms across the area tonight and Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 9 P.M. for eastern Kentucky.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight with a low of 60 degrees. There will be a possibility for gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 70 degrees with a 70% rain chance. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times.

Clouds, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool as low pressure dominates the area. we have an 80% chance of rain on Wednesday. The high will be 65 degrees.

We keep the shower threat each day into the weekend with a warming trend.

