Storm Team 11 Forecast: Toasty temperatures continue for Labor Day weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

It’ll be warm and dry for the remainder of your Labor Day weekend!

Passing clouds around for tonight with comfortable temperatures. Low: 60



Lots of toasty sunshine Sunday. Dry. High: 88



Mostly clear and mild Sunday night. Low: 61



Partly cloudy and quiet for Labor Day. There’s an outside chance of a shower mainly for eastern Kentucky. High: 87



Tuesday and Wednesday look hotter with highs approaching 90 degrees as dry air wraps around Hurricane Dorian. Dorian could impact Georgia and the Carolinas, especially closer to the coast, Wednesday and Thursday. Little to no rain is expected locally based on the latest forecast.



Have a safe weekend!