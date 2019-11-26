Storm Team 11 Forecast: Sunshine for Tuesday with rain on Wednesday. Dry for Thanksgiving!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with areas of patchy dense fog. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an afternoon high near 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be near 45 degrees,

Wednesday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of rain through the early afternoon. The high will be near 64 degrees. Look for a tenth of an inch of rain to maybe a quarter of an inch of rainfall across the region.

Thanksgiving Day will give way to a mix of sun and high clouds with a high near 52 degrees.

