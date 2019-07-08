Storm Team 11 Forecast: Still hot with some scattered storms Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



It’s expected to be mainly rain-free for the rest of tonight. Patchy fog is possible late tonight and early Monday. Low: 68

A mix of sun and clouds expected for Monday with a more typical summertime weather pattern. There will be sporadic storms around fueled by the heat and humidity. We have a 40 percent chance of rain with the best opportunities perhaps favoring east Tennessee. High: 87

Tuesday and Wednesday’s rain chance is at 30 percent. Plan on widely scattered storms especially in the higher terrain with highs in the upper 80s.



Our next weather maker could give us a better chance of storms Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a good week!