Storm Team 11 Forecast: Staying hot with increasing rain chances this week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A few clouds overnight. Mild. Low: 64

Partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday with lots of heat and a little more humidity. Isolated storms are in the forecast for the second half of the day. There is a 20% chance of rain. High: 92

Passing clouds Sunday night with typical August temperatures. Low: 66Sun mixed with clouds Monday. A few more storms are expected. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91

Better rain opportunities are in the forecast for the rest of the week. There is a 50 to 60% chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday thanks to our next weather maker. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

