Storm Team 11 Forecast: Staying hot with increasing rain chances this week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a hot weekend, plan on lots of heat for the first part of the work week. More moisture will lead to a subtle increase in rain chances.

Skies are going to be mostly clear tonight with typical August temperatures overnight. Low: 65

Sunny to partly cloudy for Monday with more heat! Some high clouds could filter out the sunshine from time to time. A few widely scattered storms are in the forecast. There is a 30% chance of rain. High: 91

We’ll be feeling on the muggy side Monday night with a 20% chance of rain early. Low: 67

Sun mixed with clouds Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms starting during the afternoon hours. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 90

The trend of more storms around will continue Wednesday and especially Thursday. Right now, Thursday’s rain chance is 60%. As a result, even though it’ll be very humid, it won’t be as hot with highs expected to reach the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss