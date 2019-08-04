Storm Team 11 Forecast: Spotty storms for first part of work week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Expect passing clouds tonight with a spotty shower or storm through the evening, especially in western areas. Low: 63



With many kids going back to school Monday, watch out for some patchy fog early. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and storms during the afternoon mainly in the higher terrain of east Tennessee and North Carolina. High: 88

Fair skies Monday night as we briefly dry out. Low: 63

Quite a bit of sunshine on the way Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower, especially in the mountains and in southwest Virginia/eastern Kentucky, but it looks mainly rain-free. High: 88

Our next weather maker will start moving in from the northwest late Tuesday night and Wednesday bumping up our mid week rain chances. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great week!

