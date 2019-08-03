Storm Team 11 Forecast: Some storms around for remainder of weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Variably cloudy skies with a few storms possible into the evening hours. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64

Trends are pointing toward a slightly drier Sunday than originally thought with periods of sun and clouds. However, still plan on some thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening hours with more numerous storm coverage expected to our south. There is a 40% chance of rain. High: 86

We will keep a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Tuesday is expected to be a quieter day with a couple storms at most. Storms could be more prevalent again as soon as Wednesday as another disturbance move into the area.



Have a great rest of the weekend!

