Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms Wednesday – Some storms could be strong to severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies overnight with a low near 49 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of shower and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be 74.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 49 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 59.

Skies clear and temperatures warm Friday with a high near 62.

